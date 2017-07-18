British judge makes controversial ruling in baby Charlie Gard case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONDON, England - The London legal battle over whether little baby Charlie Gard will get a second chance to live took a major turn on Friday.

A British judge ruled a U.S. doctor can come examine Charlie in the UK to determine whether or not-- in the doctor's opinion-- little Charlie has any chance of improvement with a new, experimental treatment.

Charlie suffers from a rare and debilitating genetic disorder, so his parents have been fighting to keep the 11-month-old on life support and are hopeful they can take the child overseas for experimental treatment.

"If he's still fighting, we're still fighting," Charlie's mom, Connie Yates, declared.

The legal battle over Charlie's right to live has sparked huge controversy all over the globe....with protesters in London demanding the British courts allow Charlie's parents to decide their baby's fate, not the government's health care system.

"Let them go!" protesters have been chanting all week long.

"He's our son. He's our flesh and blood, so it should be our right as parents to decide to give him a chance at life," Charlie's mom said. "There's nothing to lose, and he deserves a chance."

But British doctors believe keeping the boy alive is just prolonging his suffering and that his condition will never improve.

However, now that a Columbia University neurologist will examine him, Charlie may get a second chance.....after all.

At least for the moment, his parents and many supporters are breathing a sigh of relief.