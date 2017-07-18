FaceTime with Maggie: George Michael & Sharon Jones eulogized at ‘Dead Rockstars Sing-a-long-Club’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- They may be gone but their songs will forever live on, especially thanks to the Rec Room Arts` Dead Rockstar Sing-a-long-Club , this time honoring the music of George Michael and Sharon Jones.

The co-owners of Rec Room Arts, Stephanie Wittels Wachs and Matt Hune, joined CW39's Maggie Flecknoe to talk more about this musical eulogy. Not to mention they brought one of the stars, Mahoganee Renee, to give us a sneak peek of the amazing vocals you'll hear.

Dead Rockstar Sing-A-Long Club runs from July 20th- August 12th at Rec Room, 100 Jackson Street. It plays 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. For information and to get your tickets, call 713-999-9196 or visit recroomarts.org. Tickets range from free to $20.