Houston Texans to induct Andre Johnson into ‘Ring of Honor’

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans announced on Tuesday the themes for each home game in 2017. Coinciding with the Homecoming Game presented by Palais Royal on Sunday, Nov. 19 against the Arizona Cardinals, the Texans will induct Andre Johnson as the inaugural member of the team’s Ring of Honor during a halftime ceremony.

The former Texans receiver, who spent 12 seasons with the team, signed a one-day contract on Wednesday, April 19 to officially retire as a member of the Texans. Johnson earned seven Pro Bowl berths with Houston and remains the team’s all-time leader in receptions (1,012), receiving yards (13,597) and receiving touchdowns (64).

The Texans kick off their regular season home slate against the Jacksonville Jaguars by donning white-on-white uniforms for the annual Liberty White Out Game presented by BHP Billiton.

Battle Red Day presented by Halliburton comes against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Dec. 10, and the home schedule concludes with a Christmas Day edition of ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which serves as Fan Appreciation Day.