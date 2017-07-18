Kid Rock and Caitlyn Jenner running for the U.S. Senate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON-- Just when you thought it was safe to go back to the polls, some celeb candidates could make that a scary proposition.

Outspoken rocker 'Kid Rock' has launched a website for a U.S. Senate run as a Republican in Michigan.

He already has the perfect campaign slogan: 'Are You Scared?'

Well, he just might win with other campaign catch-phrases like 'In Rock We Trust' and 'Pimp of the Nation.'

Kid Rock, was born Robert James Ritchie, tweeted his platform saying, "I believe if you work your butt off and pay taxes, you should be able to easily understand and navigate the laws, tax codes, health care and anything else the government puts in place that affects us all."

Hard to argue with that, but his opponents might bring up a few things that would require some 'splainin!'

Reality TV star and transgender activist Caitlyn Jenner is also considering a senate run.

Jenner hinted at running for Senator during an interview with a New York radio station.

One thing's for sure, if these two head to Washington that will definitely rock the vote!