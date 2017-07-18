MUST SEE PHOTOS! Artist’s ‘crazy’ Richmond area home on the market

Posted 11:21 AM, July 18, 2017, by , Updated at 11:30AM, July 18, 2017

RICHMOND, Texas — A five-bedroom, five and a half bath Richmond area home is on the market, and what’s inside has been causing quite a stir on social media. A home up for grabs on HAR.com, with agent Diana Power, is nothing short of unique — in decor — to say the least. The owner of the home is an artist, and personal artistic touches are displayed around the property. From mannequins to intricate art pieces, this home is a sight to see. Check out the crazy, cool photos!

Photo Gallery

