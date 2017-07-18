New face recognition software being tested at Bush Intercontinental Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - If you’re flying internationally through Bush Intercontinental Airport, you might be asked to take a sort of “selfie,” just before you board the plane.

“So the program that you’re witnessing here is called biometric exit technology. What we’re doing is taking real time photos, of people exiting the United States. This is important because it’s an extra layer of security. We want to make sure you are who you say you are. It also assists us in ensuring that people that are here on visitor’s visas in the amount of time that they’re supposed to,” said Alicia Tellez with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

It’s part of a pilot program that 7 other airports across the country are also trying out.

No, you won’t get to share the picture to Instagram or anywhere else for that matter.

“Travelers privacy is of the utmost priority to us. We do not share these photographs with anybody we’re not authorized to do so,” said Tellez.

The software inside the kiosks matches your passport picture to the picture from their two cameras. If the light turns green then and you’re good to go.

“The process doesn’t take very much time at all, 30 seconds at the most,” Tellez informs us.

Take that 30 seconds, at around 200 passengers with three kiosks and that’s about 30 extra minutes!

No flight has been delayed by the technology yet and the airlines say they will make boarding schedule adjustments to make room for that extra time.

Taking selfies while you travel is the norm right? What’s one more if it strengthens security? Enjoy your flight!