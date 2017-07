Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- Ben Taub Hospital is one of three, level one trauma centers in Southeast Texas, but few can understand the pressures of working in one of the busiest trauma centers in the United States.

Dr. Nasser Lakkis serves as the Chief of Cardiology at Ben Taub and has been a member of the staff for 18 years.

The Lebanon born surgeon has a nonstop schedule overseeing seven to ten surgeries a day.

NewsFix got a chance to shadow Lakkis and experience a day in the life of a Ben Taub surgeon.