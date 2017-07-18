Police release video of controversial traffic stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORLANDO, Fla. - Video of another police stop is stirring controversy.

The major issue is why the policeman made the traffic stop in the first place.

In the video, an Orlando police officer tells Aramis Ayala, who is the first and only elected African American attorney for Florida, that they scanned her license plate in traffic, further investigation shows that the results came back blank.

Speculators say Ayala was targeted because she was black.

The lawyer asked for the officers business cards so she could know who they are, and they happily wrote down their info. There was no ticket and Ayala says she's not filing a lawsuit because the stop "appears consistent with Florida law."

Ayala says her car's tag is registered, but the info is confidential.

Ayala also made headlines earlier this year when Florida Governor Rick Scott removed her from 21 murder cases after she announced that her office would no longer pursue the death penalty.

Thankfully this controversial case didn't end like that.