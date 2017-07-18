× RodeoHouston to reveal custom, world-class concert stage in 2018

HOUSTON — For the first time in over 30 years, RODEOHOUSTON will debut a new rotating concert stage on opening

day, Feb. 27, 2018.

Designed and fabricated by TAIT, the leading producer of live entertainment

equipment in the world, the stage will feature the latest technology to boost concert presentation and fan

experience.

Stage Facts: