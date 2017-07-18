Second suspect in Hedwig Village murder appears in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEDWIG VILLAGE, Texas -- The second suspect in the brutal murder of 79-year-old Janeille Bernard appeared in court Monday to face charges.

According to police, Tamisha Wilson, 22, was arrested for the murder Friday after several pieces of surveillance video captured her accompanying 55-year-old Michael Sussberry to and from the crime scene.

Police said Sussberry admitted to killing Bernard and implicated Wilson in the murder. Sussberry also told police that Wilson was his caretaker.

Sussberry's family worked for Bernard over many years and she was known to give them a regular stipends.

Prosecutors believe that Bernard's history with the family made her an easy target.