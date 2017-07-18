Secret Service refutes Trump’s lawyer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON-- The White House is focusing on "Made In America" by showcasing a bevy of American companies and products that stand to benefit from President Trump's proposed economic plan.

But the focus on America is getting lost on stories from abroad.

The Secret Service is pushing back against a claim from President Trump's attorney, in reference to the controversial meeting between Donald Trump, Jr. and a Russian lawyer. Jay Sekulow, said "If this was nefarious, why the Secret Service allowed these people in. The President had Secret Service protection at that point."

The Secret Service is saying that Donald, Jr. did not have secret service protection at the time, and they would not have screened anyone he was meeting with.

President Trump tweeted Monday "most politicians would have gone to a meeting like the one Don Jr attended." And he has a point, because White House adviser Jared Kushner and then-campaign manager Paul Manafort were also there, along with a Russian-American lobbyist and a translator. But supporters dismiss any thought of wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, a vote on the the GOP's latest healthcare bill has been delayed this week, while Senator John McCain recovers after surgery to remove a blood clot.

But at least 80 protesters aren't waiting. They were arrested for demonstrating against the bill inside House and Senate offices, Monday.