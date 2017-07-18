Six-year-old completes triathlon after three heart surgeries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG BEACH, Calif-- A six-year-old boy is making national headlines after completing a triathlon.

Jack Foley was born with a rare birth defect leaving him with only "half" a heart.

Doctors advised Foley's parents to terminate the pregnancy before he was even born, but the courageous couple chose to have their son.

They could not even hold their little baby until after he had survived his first heart surgery.

Miraculously, after two more strenuous heart surgeries, 'Super Jack' as he is now known was not just surviving, he was thriving!

Inspired by his firefighter uncle who competed in a triathlon just two days before he was killed on 9-11 in New York, Foley set out to compete in a kids triathlon and came through with flying colors!

Way to go, Super Jack!