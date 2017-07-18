“Trump Must Go” protest calls for the impeachment of Trump and Pence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- At Sam Houston Park on Saturday, protesters called for the removal of President Trump and Vice President Pence from office.

The protest was organized by "Refuse Fascism," a group claiming the trump administration intends to quote "shred political and social norms with catastrophic consequence."

Over 100 organizations and individuals around the country united for the national protests demanding Trump and Pence to leave office. Many are saying they "refuse to accept" a "fascist America."