Beyonce, Mattress Mack, Yao Ming linked to Rockets buyout

HOUSTON-- Houston Rockets fans were left in awe after Rockets CEO Tad Brown announced Monday that Rockets Franchise owner Les Alexander was selling the team.

With an all star lineup of players hanging in the balance fans are left wondering who could the new owner be?

Newsfix reached out to some possible big ballers like Houston native Beyoncé, Former Rockets player Yao Ming and Amazon owner and native Houstonian, Jeff Bezos.

They, however, did not reply.

Then we thought, who in real life could afford or raise $1.65 million to own the “The Rocket's Red Glare.”

Mattress Mack said he'll take a shot and there's always Tilman Fertitta, the Landry’s guy, who put his name on the Houston Cougars Stadium not to long ago.

But no one dreams bigger than Houstonian Tyllen Bicakcic.

Bicakcic along with many, many others started a Go Fund Me with the real hopes of raising $1 billion to buy the team.

So far he's up to $25.