World emoji day sparks different emotions in everyone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- There's no question about it, communication is key and these days we don't even need words to convey our emotions, because we've got emojis and today is World Emoji Day.

This holiday was created three years ago by the founder of Emojipedia, the website that keeps track of all the different emojis living inside our smart phones.

They may not be words, but they sure do spell out how we feel on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and text messages.

Emoticons were invented in Japan, but quickly spread to the U.S. after we got the iPhone. New emojis are created all the time and according to Emoji Tracker, five billion of these little guys are sent every day.

The emoji's even have special rankings.

The tears of joy face is used more than any other on Twitter and the eye roll was voted the best new emoji last year.

NewsFix took to the streets of Houston to let our viewers express themselves by holding up emoji face covers.

Check out what the locals had to say in the video and remember the Emoji Movie is being released this month.