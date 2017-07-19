Arizona woman returns home, finds naked stranger cooking food

PEORIA, Ariz. — A woman claimed she went to the wrong house after she was arrested for cooking naked and stealing items from a stranger’s home in Peoria, according to KTVK.

According to police, Stacy Horton-Garcia went into a house through an unlocked door in the area of 91st Avenue and Peoria Avenue around 3 p.m. on July 11. She wanted to steal the homeowner’s clothes from his closet, authorities said.

A surveillance picture captured her cooking food naked inside the home, police said. She also allegedly took a shower before the homeowner arrived home.

Surveillance video showed her running from the house with the homeowner’s belongings which she dropped outside, police said.

Horton-Garcia was later arrested.

Police said she told them was going to her boyfriend’s house and accidentally went to the wrong house. Horton-Garcia said her boyfriend’s name was Mike but didn’t know his last name. She said she only met him a few days prior at the Circle K at 91st and Peoria avenues.

Horton-Garcia was booked on one count of second-degree burglary and one count of first-degree criminal trespassing.