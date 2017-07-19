Maggie’s Must-Haves: Fantastic facial products to get glowing skin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --It's the money maker and we want to make sure it looks like a million bucks with these Maggie Must-Haves.

Some of the hottest products out there are by BLAQ.

BLAQ MASK TUBE

You hear about charcoal masks but this is one of the best. The activated charcoal mask targets toxins and draws out impurities instantly.

And it's only $19

BLAQ EYE MASK

Another product I love by BLAQ is their eyemask. It is also charcoal activated and helps to de-puff and detox. Perfect for late nights, or morning shifts, cheeky wines, anything that puffs you up. Pop these babies on underneath your eye, and 10 minutes later your peepers look perfect.

They start at $29

ORGAID sheet mask

Speaking of face masks, another great one is from Orgaid.

It's an organic sheet mask made in Cali. It soothes, hydrates and tightens skin after only 20 minutes. You can buy one for $8 or 6 sheets for $42. My fave is the Vitamin C & Revitalizing organic mask.

FACE HALO

Then before you can use any of these masks you have to clean your skin. And I'm in love with the Face Halo. All you have to do is add water and then rub off your makeup. It really works and can be washed around 200 times! Bets part you can buy a pack of 3 for just $22!