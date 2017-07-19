Mathletes learn how to break down the numbers behind baseball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Close to 250 students from Spring Branch ISD had a true baseball and math double play on Wednesday.

First, the students spent time learning about the math that goes into baseball, including algebra and geometry. Then, they got to watch the Astros play live as part of "Have a Ball with M.A.T.H." day. The event was put on by the United Way of Greater Houston, in partnership with the Houston Astros and ConocoPhillips.

"There's a lot of kids who are a little afraid of math and we're here to show them math is a part of life, a part of everything you do," said Lindsey Hill of the United Way of Greater Houston. "By bringing the kids here today, these kids are pumped about baseball and guess what? They're learning math in the middle of all this fun."

While the event was a success, the Astros couldn't win on the field, falling to the Seattle Mariners 4-1.