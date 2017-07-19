Nevada users turn to street weed as dispensary marijuana prices increase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS-- Medical marijuana users are furious over the skyrocketing prices of legal marijuana.

Dispensary owners say the demand is causing a strain on supply because it's so easy for anyone to get their hands on the devil's lettuce.

Medical marijuana patient, Emily Wilson, said many places are doubling their rates and many medical card holders are turning to the streets.

The governor of Nevada issued an "emergency marijuana shortage", since the state is not collecting tax money.

To keep their green patients away from the black market dispensaries are offering incentives like cutting lines and keeping their favorite products in stock.

Until this supply shortage is figured out, sounds like this legal Nevada reefer is only for the people with enough green in their bank accounts.