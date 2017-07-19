New details emerge in officer-involved shooting in Minnesota

(CNN) The mayor of Minneapolis said she wants to hear from the officer who fatally shot Justine Ruszczyk.

But so far, officer Mohamed Noor has exercised his constitutional right to not speak to state investigators, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Tuesday.

And, it’s not clear if or when he will.

“He has a story to tell that no one else can tell,” Mayor Betsy Hodges said in a news conference Tuesday. “We can’t compel him by law, but I wish that he would make that statement.”

The news conference capped a day of developments in a case that’s raising questions about police training, use of force and body camera policies. The shooting has led newscasts in Australia, where Ruszczyk is originally from.

BCA says Officer Matthew Harrity, who was in the car with Noor, gave a statement to investigators Tuesday

So far, BCA says Noor has declined to speak to investigators, and his lawyer has not said if or when he will

Preliminary investigation finds that Noor fired at Ruszczyk from the passenger seat of his police vehicle

The officers turned on body cameras after the shooting; the squad car camera was never turned on

Body camera policy under review The police department has opened an internal affairs use of force review, assistant chief says Minneapolis police policy says body cameras should be turned on prior to use of force “as soon as it is safe to do so” and during “any contact involving criminal activity.” According to the BCA, the officers turned their cameras on after the shooting and the squad car camera was not turned on. But the department is currently in the process of rolling out body cameras to all units and officers, and an updated policy is forthcoming, Minneapolis Assistant Police Chief Mederia Arradondo said at Tuesday’s news conference. The department was eight months away from a full department-wide rollout, he said. A quality assurance commander recently had been appointed to complete a full review of the program. By the end of next month, mandated supervisor training will be completed throughout the entire department; front line supervisors have been tasked with ensuring officers increase the activation of their body worn cameras, he said. Meanwhile, the department has opened an internal affairs use of force review, he said. It’s on hold while the BCA has custody of evidence for its investigation.

The mayor lamented the lack of body camera footage as yet another crucial piece of missing information. But she called for patience as the investigation continues, stressing the importance of the independent investigation.

“The information the BCA has shared today gets us closer to having answers, closer to seeing justice done. And we do have more information now, though it’s frustrating to have some of the picture, but not all of it,” she said.

“I share the frustration and the dismay that we don’t have body camera footage. I will say that body cameras are a very powerful tool, not an infallible tool, but a powerful one that have proven useful in our investigations. But we have been and we will work to make sure we have the strongest policies possible.”