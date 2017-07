Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALVESTON, Texas-- It's a tall order, protecting the waters of the Gulf of Mexico and these unsung heroes patrol the Gulf Coast from Texas to Louisiana by air and by sea.

These men and women oversee fishery law enforcement, U.S. customs regulations and search and rescue for 24 hours a day.

NewsFix climbed aboard to shadow Captain Steve and his seaman Clarance Gleen, Taylor Coleman and

Petty officer 3rd class Chase Molts for a day in the life of a U.S. Coast Guard.