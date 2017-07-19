Pennsylvania man who confessed to the murders of 4 men claims to have killed before

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUCKS COUNTY, PA - A man who confessed to killing four men in Pennsylvania earlier this month is now claiming to have killed more victims.

Cosmo DiNardo told investigators in Bucks County that he killed a man and a woman in Philadelphia a few years ago, but he doesn't know either of their names. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross is calling the details of the confession sketchy, but his department is nonetheless going through old murder cases to see if any of them match DiNardo's description.

DiNardo is behind bars after confessing to the murders of Dean Finocchiaro, Mark Sturgis, Tom Meo and Jimi Patrick last week. His cousin, Sean Kratz, is also facing charges for allegedly helping DiNardo with three of the four murders.

Police found the bodies of Finocchiaro, Sturgis and Meo burned and buried inside an oil tank on his parent's property. DiNardo gave investigators the location of another grave on the property that contained Patrick's body in exchange for not pursuing the death penalty.