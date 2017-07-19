PHOTOS: Home in Clint Eastwood’s 1971 psychotic thriller “Play Misty for Me” up for sale

LOS ANGELES — Before Michael Douglas and Glenn Close ever steamed up the screen, then terrified every adulterer out there in Fatal Attraction, Clint Eastwood made his directorial debut with Play Misty for Me. The film starred Jessica Walter as “Evelyn,” a fan obsessed with radio disc jockey “Dave” (Eastwood) and Donna Mills (Tobie) as the love rival that Evelyn wants to get rid of. Well, this 1971 thriller kept everyone on the edge of their seats, and the home where all the mayhem happened is now up for sale.

Take a look at scenes of the home in the film and the photos of the home as it stands today.

Buyer beware, you never know if a love-obsessed, hatchet-wielding psychopath is hiding in the closet!

Now, check out the trailer….. and shhhh……don’t scream!

Photos courtesy of TopTenRealEstateDeals.com … Visit the site to see more historic, celebrity and spectacular homes and real estate news.

Movie scene photos courtesy of IMDb.com.