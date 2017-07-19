× Three convicted in meth shipping conspiracy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three individuals are now awaiting sentencing after being convicted for their roles in a drug conspiracy.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s office, Montez Mullins, Jason White and Kristina Cole planned to ship methamphetamine through a commercial carrier to a home in Bartlett.

Authorities in California notified Bartlett police to the package who were able to make a controlled delivery to the listed address.

Cole took possession of the package and was arrested.

But she wasn’t working alone.

Investigators later discovered the shipment was arranged by Mullins and White — two state inmates who were using smuggled cell phones to make the transactions.

Both men are reportedly members of the Violent Vice Lords and serving time for unrelated offenses.

All three were convicted of conspiring to unlawfully possess a controlled substance with intent to sell and deliver.

Cole was also found guilty on other drug-related charges.

Sentencing is scheduled for August 25.