Virginia man facing 132 years in prison for stealing tires and rims

LEESBURG, Va. – A jury sentenced a Virginia man to 132 years in prison for stealing tires and rims in Loudoun County.

Jason L. Brooks, 38, was found guilty of six counts of grand larceny, six counts of larceny with intent to sell, three counts of destruction of property, and three counts of tampering with an automobile.

After a three-day trial, the jury convicted Brooks and returned a verdict fixing Brooks’ sentence at a total of 132 years in prison, 63 months in jail, and $6,000 in fines.

The charges are in connection with a series of tire and rim thefts that plagued the county last year.

Multiple victims reported that their vehicles had been left sitting on cinder blocks with their tires and rims stolen.