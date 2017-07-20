Closing Comments: O.J. Simpson

HOUSTON– The juice is loose!

O.J. Simpson has been granted parole from a Nevada prison, where he has severed time for 2007 felony robbery case.

Simpson, the former NFL great and movie star, was acquitted in 1995 of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. More than a decade later, he was convicted of kidnapping, armed robbery and other charges related to the incident in a hotel room.

At his sentencing hearing, Simpson argued that he was attempting to get family heirlooms and personal items back from memorabilia dealers, including Fromong. Simpson said he did not know his associates were armed. He was sentenced to nine-to-33 years in prison in 2008.