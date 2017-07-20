Coffee being recalled for Viagra-like ingredient

GRAND PRAIRIE – A coffee has been recalled for having an ingredient too similar to the male sex enhancement drug, Viagra. It’s also under fire for having milk in it without telling consumers.

Bestherbs Coffee LLC in Grand Prairie has voluntarily recalled their New of Kopi Jantan Tradisional Natural Herbs Coffee that sells online nationwide.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found desmethyl carbondenafil in the coffee, a chemical that is “structurally similar” to sildenafil, the ingredient that makes the erectile dysfunction drug in Viagra work. For those who take prescription drugs with nitrates, like men with high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease or high cholesterol, the coffee can be dangerous. The FDA warned that mixing the coffee and nitrates could have some serious consequences.

Those with a milk allergy are also in danger of drinking the coffee because exposure could cause an adverse reaction.

Consumers can return the coffee to:

Bestherbs Coffee LLC 4250 Claremont Drive Grand Prairie, TX 75052

You can also contact the company with any question at 817-903-2288 or email Albertyee.abc@hotmail.com.