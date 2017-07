× DPS: Driver rushed to hospital after crashing into mobile home

HOUSTON– The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigated after a car drove into a residence Thursday.

According to police, a Chevy Impala was traveling northbound on Imperial Valley when it jumped a curb, broke through a fence and slammed into a mobile home.

The driver of the car was transported to the hospital in serious condition. It is not known if alcohol played a role at this time.