× Horse trainer arrested for allegedly assaulting a student, police say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas– Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office announced that they have successfully arrested a trainer wanted in the sexual assault of a student.

According to police, Michael Hogan was working as a trainer at the Triple H Horse Farm in Conroe, Texas when he was accused of sexually assaulting one of his riding students.

Detectives believe that Hogan may have other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constables Office at 281-364-4211.