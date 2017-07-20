Houston energy attorney to run for U.S. Senate in 2018 takes on Ted Cruz

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - A Houston Republican wants to take Ted Cruz's U.S. Senate seat in 2018.

Stefano de Stefano said the Lone Star State suffers from Cruz's lack of focus on Texas industries and communities.

"I think there's a lot of jilted voters out there like me that don't think that extremism represents them. They are tired of partisan blood feuds, and want everyday common sense solutions that affect their real everyday lives," Stefano said.

That's one of the ways he plans to put Texas first, while taking on hot button issues like immigration.

"We need a 21st century safe secure solution that gets immigrants working for America, instead of America working for immigrants," said Stefano.

When it comes to America's healthcare system, Stefano said he plans to put his deal-making skills from the oil and gas industry to use by proposing a system for individual healthcare accounts. These accounts will allow patients to pay doctors cash for minor treatments, while insurance could be used for more catastrophic events.

Cruz has not responded to Stefano throwing his hat in the ring.