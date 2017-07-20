Houston Humane Society takes in over 50 dogs from alleged puppy mill in Louisiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - To say that Houston's animals shelters are overcrowded is a sore understatement.

The Houston Humane Society just took in over 50 dogs from an alleged Louisiana puppy mill.

Authorities said the dogs were living in horrible conditions, including being deep in their own feces.

"They were housing three females to every one male to maximize keeping those females pregnant at all times," Houston Humane Society General Operations Manager Monica Schmidt said.

The poor pooches were shipped here from the St. Landry Parish Animal Control Wednesday.

"They're one of the poorest parishes in Louisiana," Schmidt said. "They have a really small animal control facility there and they didn't have the resources to deal with these incoming animals."

Many of the dogs have severe periodontal disease and other ailments requiring immediate attention.

"We have some eye issues going on, we have skin issues going on," Schmidt said.

"It could have some metabolic stuff going on there," one of the HHS vets said while examining a severe skin rash on one of the dogs.

HHS vets will care for the new arrivals and make sure each one is spayed or neutered before they become available for adoption in about a week.

The facility is also accepting donations to help these poor pups at the HHS website.

Now local officials just hope that big-hearted Houstonians will step up and help these little dogs find a forever home right here in H-Town!