Get ready for Houston Restaurant Week 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- It's time to stuff your face with the best dishes Houston has to offer and feed the hungry at the same time, Houston Restaurant Weeks is back!

Over 250 participating restaurants will be ready to take your order from Aug. 1 through Sept. 4 for as little at $20, $35 or $45 per meal. Part of the earnings will go toward the Houston Food Bank where a $3 donation can provide nine meals for the hungry.

Last year, the event raised over $2 million.

Eating a great meal and feeding the homeless. You can't beat that.