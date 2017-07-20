HPD: ATM machine stolen during Chevron convenience store robbery

HOUSTON– The Houston Police Department is investigating after a stolen van was used in an ATM robbery.

According to police, several burglars drove a van into the front of a Chevron convenience store on Hwy 6, around 4 a.m. Thursday and stole an ATM machine. HPD located the van several blocks away.

The store clerk, who was not injured, was able to describe the burglars to police. That description coincides with the description of another burglar connected to a Tuesday night smash and grab on Dairy Ashford.