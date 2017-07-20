HPD: Man confirmed dead after falling at construction site

DOHA, QATAR - OCTOBER 23: Workers stand on the construction site of a new office building in the budding new financial district on October 23, 2011 in Doha, Qatar. Qatar will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup football competition and is slated to tackle a variety of infrastructure projects, including the construction of new stadiums. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
DOHA, QATAR - OCTOBER 23: Workers stand on the construction site of a new office building in the budding new financial district on October 23, 2011 in Doha, Qatar. Qatar will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup football competition and is slated to tackle a variety of infrastructure projects, including the construction of new stadiums. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
HOUSTON– A man has died after falling at a Midtown construction site.
The incident took place in the 2700 block of Travis street.
The name of the victim has not been released at this time.