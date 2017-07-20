× HPD: Suspect still at-large after couple shot in southwest Houston

HOUSTON — An alleged gunman is on the run after a couple was shot and injured Thursday morning outside an apartment complex in the Westchase District, the Houston Police Department said.

The victims were driving their car around 1 a.m. on Westpark Drive when the driver started to slow down in front of the Sun Ridge Apartments. Investigators said the suspect, who was parked in a second car at the apartment’s entrance, pulled out a gun and opened fire at the couple from his car window.

The suspect is accused of hitting the couple’s car multiple times, striking both the man and woman. The male victim drove himself and the woman to a convenience store in the 12011 block of Alief Coldine, where they called police.

Investigators said the couple was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, mostly to the legs and arms.

Police said the couple identified the suspect as an acquaintance who lives at the apartment complex. The suspect’s motive is unclear, but investigators suggested it could be connected to some sort of disagreement.

HPD has put out a warrant for the suspect’s arrest.