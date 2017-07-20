× Linkin Park singer, Chester Bennington, commits suicide at age 41

HOUSTON — The lead singer of the popular alt-rock band Linkin Park has died after taking his own life Thursday morning, according to a TMZ report. He was 41 years old.

The artist was found hanging in a private home in the Palos Verdes Estates of Los Angeles County shortly before 9 a.m, the report said. Bennington leaves behind six children, who he had between two wives.

The news comes just days before the Linkin Park: One More Light World Tour was set to begin on July 27 at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Michigan, with special guests Machine Gun Kelly and ONE OK ROCK.

the news can't be true. ive accepted a lot of things, but this one is too much…not Chester. not like this. — Young Gunner (@machinegunkelly) July 20, 2017

Although his music impacted the lives of millions over the years, Bennington battled with drug and alcohol addiction. He had reportedly struggled with suicidal thoughts as a result of being abused by an older man in his childhood.

Linkin Park has dropped numerous hits since releasing its first album Hybrid Theory in October 2000. The band’s most popular songs include “Somewhere I Belong,” “Numb,” “Paper Cut,” “In the End” and “What I’ve Down.”

Linkin Park was scheduled to visit Houston on Aug. 22, San Antonio on Aug. 23 and Dallas on Aug. 25.

Fan are still awaiting an official confirmation that the tour has been canceled.

You got me through so much. We lost another great. My prayers go out to your family and Linkin Park #chesterbennington #rip #LinkinPark pic.twitter.com/g9nVRoGxef — Morena (@itsjaayyee) July 20, 2017

So deeply saddened by the suicide of #ChesterBennington 💔 I loved Linkin Park from a young age & will miss his distinctive voice 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/NRedGJyrLB — becca jayne 🌙 (@LittleMemoirs) July 20, 2017