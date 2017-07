Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON--He's at every astros home game, but he rarely sees a pitch!

Meet David Schoen, Scoreboard Operator at Minute Maid Park.

Schoen's job consists of sitting in a tiny workspace inside minute maid park on the other side of the outfield wall.

If Schoen misses any detail the fans in the stadium and the people at home will miss what's happening during the game.

Come along with NewsFix as we profile Schoen in a day in the life of a scoreboard operator.