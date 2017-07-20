O.J. sports memorabilia on the rise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS-- While O.J. Simpson sits in a Nevada prison cell his value on the sports memorabilia market seems to be rising.

"He sells!" sports memorabilia expert Victor J. Moreno said.

An O.J.-autographed Buffalo Bills helmet runs about $2,900 alone.

And an O.J. USC jersey fetches over $400.

"If you have an O.J.-signed jersey in your office or a helmet, people are going to say: 'Where did you get that?'" memorabilia expert Kieta said.

When networks are interrupting programming to show O.J.'s parole hearing, of course stock is going to rise.

Not that O.J. is hurting for cash.

He's looking at a monthly NFL pension payment of as much as $25,000 a month, according to Sports Illustrated and an additional monthly payment from the Screen Actor's Guild of about $1,700.

Neither the Brown family nor the Goldman's can touch those funds, despite the civil court judgment against Simpson for the wrongful deaths of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman.

With interest, O.J. now owes those families about $52 Million, but the families may never see another penny from Simpson.

It all makes for some major courtroom TV drama and nobody knows how to do that better than 'The Juice!'