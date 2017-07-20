Sports Fix: Manchester Derby comes to NRG Stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - It's an international soccer match 136 years in the making as English Premier League teams Manchester United and Manchester City face-off in the Bayou City at NRG Stadium Thursday night!

"It's a game that the players are definitely looking forward to and I know the fans will be looking forward to as well," Manchester United Forward Marcus Rashford said during a Wednesday night press conference.

Some star-studded affairs surrounding the big match are also the talk of the town.

Drake will present the official game ball at the Manchester Derby and rapper Bun B is hosting a party at Lucky's Pub where Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson will surely be the center of attention.

The rivalry between the two Manchester teams has been compared to the Cowboys vs the Texans and The Red Sox vs the Yankees.

"So, let's play, let's play the game," Manchester United Manager Jose Mourinho said.