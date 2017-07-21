10th Annual Trae Day events kick off at Children’s Museum of Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- There are three ways to write about Trae tha Truth. One is to talk about his music, and that’s important because he is a rapper and making music is what he does. The other is to talk about him as a human, and that’s important, because he has done some truly monumental and impressive things. The third is to talk about the intersection of him as a rapper and his as a humanitarian, because that’s where Trae really belongs. Only a handful of people have ever blurred the borders of what it means to be a musician, and what it means to be a civic leader and then able to blend them together as well as Trae has.

Well, with a description like that, no wonder he has his own day! Trae Day, an annual festival commemorating the day the City of Houston gave Trae for his role as a civic leader, made him the first rapper in Texas to be given an official holiday by the city. He’s also founded a nonprofit organization, helped counsel inmates, sponsored at-risk high school students and more.

The official Trae Day kicks off Saturday, but the party started a day early at the Children's Museum of Houston.

"My motto is free, free, free for the kids. We ended up coming together and got like 600 tickets. Everybody in line out there will get in today courtesy of me and the Houston Children's Museum," Trae said.

"He's a real good person for that. He's taking care of his people here in H-Town. I wouldn't expect nothing less from him. He's a good man. I knew he was gonna be like that, he's cool," said Leo Gonzalez, a parent.

"We couldn't be happier that he's here today. When we talked about the partnership in December, we definitely wanted to do something," an official with the Children's Museum of Houston said, "Since Trae works with the kids so well, we figured we'd be the perfect place to come to have some sort of day here with the children."

For the past 10 years, Trae tha Truth has been giving back to the Bayou City in a big way, On Saturdayk the free fun continues at Discovery Green, and on Sunday, Trae and the Houston Public Library are giving away 10 scholarships to local students.

Also in the mix on Friday, Caesar, celebrity tattoo artist from the VH1 hit show, "Black Ink Crew,"

flew to H-Town from New York to support Trae's charity work.

"He could have made it all about partying and what not, but he's trying to show that it's positive,' Caesar said.

Caesar loves the city so much, he told NewsFix that he is considering setting up a shop for Houstonians to get inked up.

"That's one of the more reasons why I want to come to Houston. I see that everyone support each other."

So great job Houston, cheers to a weekend filled with food, fun and philanthropy!