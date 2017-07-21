Exclusive: Drake shows Houston mad love with 4th Annual Houston Appreciation Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Drake kicked off his 4th Annual Houston Appreciation Weekend in Houston Thursday afternoon in the Third Ward.

The newly renovated Emancipation Park served as the backdrop for a charity barbecue that was all about the kids. The free afternoon of fun included bouncy houses, games and free food provided by local favorite Burns Original BBQ.

If you missed Thursday’s kickoff event there are plenty of other things scheduled throughout the weekend. Lil Wayne, Bun B and several members of the OVO Music Group will be on hand to help Drake celebrate the city he credits with launching his career.

The Grammy award-winner performed his first major show at Warehouse Live back in 2009. A performance he claims put him on the map. Drake signed to Lil Wayne’s Young Money Entertainment shortly after the Houston show.