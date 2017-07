Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Houston resident Malik Garrett is a singer, actor and dancer.

Around Memorial Day, "Malik G" released his first album, "Slay with My Rhythm," and is currently a cast member of a new reality show , “Up-N-Coming,” which is based on the lives of several entertainers in the greater Houston area.

But Malik's message is simple and stays the same, “Always, no matter what, follow you dreams.”