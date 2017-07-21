Local actor with Down Syndrome lands recurring actor role on new Netflix series ‘Ozark’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- From Houston to Hollywood! NewsFix was on hand as local actor Evan George Vourazeris celebrated his reoccurring role on the Netflix original series Ozark, starring Golden Globe winner Jason Bateman.

"It was fun. I miss them already. My character name is Tuck and I'm on six episodes of Ozark. It was like a family being on set with everyone. Jason was amazing," Vourzeris said.

The road to stardom hasn't always been easy for Vourzeris , who has Down Syndrome, but the disease won't get in his way, especially when it comes to his passion for acting.

Last year, Vourzeris survived a car accident that convinced him to never give up, and to believe in himself.

With the help of his acting coach and good friend Crystal Martinezz, Vourzeris recorded the audition that caught Bateman's eye

"When he saw Evan, he immediately knew that Evan as the one. It was so incredibly refreshing to know that Evan was hand picked by Jason Bateman," Martinezz said.

Vourzeris has a message for all of the dreamers out there, "Never give up on your dreams. Never let people push you out of the way. Don't let people tell you what you can do and what you can not do."

You can watch Vourzeris play "Tuck" on Ozark, which is now streaming online.

From NewsFix to Netflix! Betcha can't say that three times!