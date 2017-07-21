× Pastor at The Woodlands First Baptist Church charged with prostitution

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — A pastor in The Woodlands has been arrested and charged with prostitution, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Eddie Hilburn, 52, was taken into custody Wednesday night. The suspect is accused of paying an undercover sheriff’s deputy $80 in exchange for sex, investigators said.

Hilburn is a senior pastor at the The Woodlands First Baptist Church, where he has been a member since July 2012, the church website said.

“We can assure you that a statement will be issued once all facts are known, and administration has had an opportunity to review them,” the church said in a statement. “We appreciate your patience in the meantime, and we continue to look to God for guidance.”

The suspect is married with three adult children and is a graduate of East Texas Baptist University and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, the church’s website states.