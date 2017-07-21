× Police Capt. allegedly killed city clerk, then himself during standoff with officers

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. — The shooting in Seal Beach that left two people dead — a Los Alamitos police captain and city clerk for the city of Westminster — was allegedly a suicide and killing by gunshots fired by the police captain, according to preliminary autopsy reports, the Seal Beach Police Department said Thursday.

Rick Moore, 49, and Amanda Jensen, 37, both died from apparent gunshot wounds during a standoff in Seal Beach that began on Sunday night and continued until Monday morning, Seal Beach police said.

On Thursday, the Orange County Coroner completed autopsies of the victims that indicate Moore allegedly shot Jensen three times — with his personally owned .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun — killing her, before he shot and killed himself, officials said.

Police first received a call at about 7:20 p.m. on Sunday from a female caller requesting help at an apartment in the 100 block of 7th Street in Seal Beach, authorities said. The call was disconnected, and when officers arrived, witnesses told them they heard several gunshots coming from the apartment.

A police SWAT team was called to deal with a possible barricaded suspect, police said. After the officers were unable to contact the people inside the apartment, they entered and discovered two dead bodies.