WHITE CLOUD, Mich. - A murder in Michigan might have gone unsolved if it weren't for a pet parrot.

This week, a jury found Glenna Duram guilty of murdering her husband, Martin, in 2015. Police say she shot him five times and then tried to commit suicide by shooting herself. She has since recovered.

There were no witnesses to identify the shooter, but Martin's family says his pet parrot was there and afterward started repeating the phrase "Don't (expletive) shoot," in Martin's voice.

This parrot is a real "Parakeet Poirot."

Duram will be sentenced next month and likely sent to a birdcage of her own for a long time to come.