× Prosecutors: Harris County man admitted to fatally shooting his 14-year-old brother

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The young man accused of fatally shooting his 14-year-old brother at the victim’s birthday party will remain in jail without bail after prosecutors said he confessed to committing the crime, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Messiah Breaux, 17, and his mother Ellen M. Breaux, 33, stood side-by-side as they went before a Harris County judge Friday morning. Both suspects are charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Investigators said the suspects were arrested Wednesday in connection with an unrelated robbery on June 23, weeks before the younger brother’s death.

Prosecutor Casey Goodman said Messiah Breaux confessed while being being questioned about the robbery.

Messiah Breaux was being held on a $50,000, but it has been removed in light of the self-incriminating statement. Ellen Breaux is still being held on a $50,000 bond. If convicted, the son and mother could face up to life in prison.

The suspects are accused of robbing a man of his money and pick-up truck at gunpoint, the report said. Investigators said a third man was with the Breauxs when Ellen Breaux drove the group to the robbery scene in a red SUV.

The Chronicle said officials were able to track the truck to the family’s home using GPS and surveillance showed the group unloading property from the stolen vehicle.

Houston police have not released information regarding the suspects’ possible motive for shooting their relative or evidence that suggests it was an accident.