× Fatal car crash in NE Houston leaves a father and 2 children dead, HPD says

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a fatal car crash that killed a father and his two children in northeast Houston Friday night.

Authorities said the wreck happened just after 10 p.m. on North Sam Houston Parkway and JFK on the Beltway where there was a scheduled road closure.

According to police, one driver in a large pick-up truck was driving at a high rate of speed as traffic was slowing down. After attempting to stop, the man slammed into the back-end of another vehicle so hard that it ended up causing an SUV in front of it to flip upside down.

Officials said at least six cars were involved in a car pile-up that killed a man and his two children.

The middle-aged father and children, ages ranging from 4 to 6 years old, were in the car the pick-up truck initially hit, and died from the impact of the crash. Other drivers were transferred to area hospitals, however no one else was reported to be injured.

According to investigators, the driver of the pick-up truck has been cooperative with the police.

Although authorities said alcohol did not appear to be a factor in this accident, the district attorney went to the scene and is considering possible charges of Involuntary Manslaughter and Negligent Homicide. Those charges will be dependent on the speed of the driver at fault.

The crash is still under further investigation.