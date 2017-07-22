× Fire damages Pasadena grocery store

PASADENA, Texas – Pasadena and South Houston firefighters responded to a large fire at a Mi Tienda grocery store in Pasadena Friday night.

Authorities said the fire broke out at the store located on Spencer Highway and Shaver Street around 9:45 p.m. in the northwest corner of the building, where the bakery is also located.

According to officials, customers were still in the store at the time, and they had to make a quick exit as the flames rose to the roof. No one was injured.

Officials said they believe the fire started while employees were closing the bakery, or shortly after.

A spokesperson for Mi Tienda sent out the following statement:

The safety and security of our customers is our top priority at Mi Tienda. While it appears that last night’s fire at Mi Tienda, Pasadena, started in one of our lease spaces, it is under investigation. All customers and employees were quickly evacuated without injury. Today, we are assessing the damage and preparing the store to open tomorrow.

– Cyndy Garza Roberts, Mi Tienda