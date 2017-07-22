× HPD investigates shooting in SW Houston shopping center parking lot

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating the shooting of a man in southwest Houston on Friday night.

Authorities said for unknown reasons, the victim was waiting in the parking lot of a shopping center located on Stella Link and South Loop around 8:45 p.m. when an unknown suspect walked up and shot him through the driver’s side window.

When HPD arrived to the scene, they found the man with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was transported to the hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Investigators said they plan to review nearby surveillance cameras from surrounding businesses for any evidence. As of now, police don’t know the motive for the shooting, and have no suspects.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call the Houston Police Department at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.